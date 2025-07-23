JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $810.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

