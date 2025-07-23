JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,365,000 after buying an additional 152,578 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 213,971 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,095,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 359,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after buying an additional 237,050 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,248,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 1.2%

JMUB stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

