Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

