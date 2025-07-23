Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 40,254 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $483,853.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,007,111.36. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $970,121.40.

On Friday, June 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $484,658.16.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,739,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,311,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

