Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $307,750.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 811,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,902.40. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $634,930 over the last ninety days.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

