KBC Group NV Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,734,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,463,719 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,596,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,348,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

