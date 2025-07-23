Ken Hohenstein Sells 20,000 Shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,199,454.56. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ken Hohenstein sold 6,280 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $177,284.40.

On Monday, May 19th, Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00.

OneStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:OS opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OS. William Blair started coverage on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on OneStream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period.

OneStream Company Profile



OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Stories

