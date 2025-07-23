Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

