Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 657,819 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,792.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 532,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 504,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,123,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

