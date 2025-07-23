Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 714.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,768,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,827,448.08. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total transaction of $1,643,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160,220.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,489 shares of company stock valued at $95,907,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $198.44 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.74 and a 200-day moving average of $231.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

