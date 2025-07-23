Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

