Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

