Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 14,942 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,595 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -259.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

