Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,481 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $5,845,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.76 and a 200 day moving average of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.88 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

