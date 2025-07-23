Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 8,161 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

