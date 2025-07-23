Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 9,611 Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTRB. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,964,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTRB opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $26.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

