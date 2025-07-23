Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after buying an additional 195,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $139,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 185.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

