Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,994,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,609,000 after purchasing an additional 651,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 322,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293,013 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 230,153 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.1751 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

