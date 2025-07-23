Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:BDX opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

