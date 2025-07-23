Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

