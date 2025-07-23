Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

