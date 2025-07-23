Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average of $261.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

