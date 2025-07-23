Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.