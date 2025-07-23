Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

