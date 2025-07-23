Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 255,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,627,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 103,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSFF opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

