Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,236,000 after buying an additional 560,450 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,654,000 after buying an additional 516,605 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16,802.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 116,108 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

