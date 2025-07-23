Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

