Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.