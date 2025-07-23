Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCV. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBCV stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

