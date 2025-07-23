Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $5,062,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 147,768 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BNOV opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $135.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

