Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

