Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

