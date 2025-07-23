Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 288.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

