Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

