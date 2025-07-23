Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,065,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

