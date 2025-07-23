Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.