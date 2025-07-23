Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $82.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

