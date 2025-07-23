Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

