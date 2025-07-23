Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,337,000 after purchasing an additional 127,832 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,389 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,826 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

