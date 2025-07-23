Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

