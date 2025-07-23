Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 258,114 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 806,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 281,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.16.

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

