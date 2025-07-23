Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,573,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 297,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of PBUS opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
