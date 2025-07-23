Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,111 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

