Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 9,347 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,985,000 after acquiring an additional 148,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.