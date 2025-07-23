Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hercules Capital worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 165,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

