Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.99 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

