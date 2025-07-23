Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,878,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,308,000 after purchasing an additional 654,228 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:FI opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.