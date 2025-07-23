Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.