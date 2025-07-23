Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PSF opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

