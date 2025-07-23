Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,696,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,199,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,586,000 after purchasing an additional 256,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,679 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

